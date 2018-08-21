Virgin Media leaves a hole in customer’s walls VIRGIN Media has been accused of leaving holes in people's walls and not following up complaints to fix the damage.

One customer said he has so far waited six weeks to have a 10in (25.4cm) crater-like hole repaired.

Complaints left on social media often say that requests for calls or web chats with Virgin have gone unfulfilled.

Virgin Media has apologised and said it will contact affected customers.

Broadband engineers frequently have to drill or alter holes when installing cables in people’s homes – but sometimes this can go wrong.

“The chap who did the installation was incredibly apologetic and it was a genuine accident,” explained Andrew Mabbitt, director of cyber-security firm Fidus Information Security.