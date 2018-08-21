Google is watching you GOOGLE records users' locations even when they have asked it not to, a report from the Associated Press has suggested.

The issue could affect up to two billion Android and Apple devices which use Google for maps or search.

The study, verified by researchers at Princeton University, has angered US law-makers.

Google said in response that it provides clear descriptions of its tools and how to turn them off.

The study found that users’ whereabouts are recorded even when location history has been disabled.

For instance, Google stores a snapshot of where you are when you open the Maps app, automatic weather updates on Android phones pinpoint roughly where a user is also, searches that have nothing to do with location pinpoint precise longitude and latitude of users.