E-ciggarettes more harmful than you think

VAPING can damage vital immune system cells and may be more harmful than previously thought, a study suggests.

2 gün önce
0 97 Bir dakikadan az

VAPING can damage vital immune system cells and may be more harmful than previously thought, a study suggests.

Researchers found e-cigarette vapour disabled important immune cells in the lung and boosted inflammation.

The researchers “caution against the widely held opinion that e-cigarettes are safe”.

However, Public Health England advises they are much less harmful than smoking and people should not hesitate to use them as an aid to giving up cigarettes.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

8 saat önce
197

Virgin Media leaves a hole in customer’s walls

2 hafta önce
223

No disabled access at the TRNC London Representative

3 hafta önce
199

World Cup uplifts supermarket sales

4 hafta önce
325

10 Best places to raise a family in London

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin