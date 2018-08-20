E-ciggarettes more harmful than you think VAPING can damage vital immune system cells and may be more harmful than previously thought, a study suggests.

Researchers found e-cigarette vapour disabled important immune cells in the lung and boosted inflammation.

The researchers “caution against the widely held opinion that e-cigarettes are safe”.

However, Public Health England advises they are much less harmful than smoking and people should not hesitate to use them as an aid to giving up cigarettes.