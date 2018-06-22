Support for direct charter flights to North Cyprus AN event was hosted by the President of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce UK, Muhammet Yaşarata to support the petition campaign in regards to the direct charter flights to North Cyprus.

Turgay Deniz, President of the Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, Candan Avunduk, President of the Turkish Association of the UK, Leyla Kemal, business representatives, and journalists attended the event on Monday, 18 June at Churchill Hotel.

Turkish Cypriot businessmen in England and TRNC have jointly discussed the roadmap of the launched campaign for direct charter flights from the UK to the Northern Cyprus, proposals and economic initiatives were discussed. It was also emphasized that the British MP Ian Duncan’s initiative for direct charter flights should be supported.

Muhamet Yaşarata asserted that the embargoes applied to Turkish Cypriots should be lifted and especially thanked Ian Duncan who played an important role in initiating the process. Yaşarata also called on the government of TRNC to contribute to the development of tourism and effective campaigns to remove the insulations.