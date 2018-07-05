Bizimle İletişime Geçin – Contact Us

logo-trans-small

 

177 Green Lanes, London N13 4UR

United Kingdom

  +44 (0) 208 889 5025

haber@londragazete.com
news@londragazete.com

www.londragazete.com

Genel Müdür

Managing Director

 

Yılmaz Özyiğit

Türkçe editörü

Turkish Editor

 

İngilizce editörü

English Editor

 

Spor Haber Editörü

Sport Editor

 

Necdet Topçu
topcu@londragazete.com

Muhabirler

Correspondents

Türkçe Muhabir

Turkish Correspondent

 

Özer Öcal
ozer@londragazete.com

İnglizce Muhabir

English Correspondent

 

Nafiya Horozoglu
nafiya@londragazete.com

Yazar

Contributing Writer

 

İsmail Kemal

Magazin Muhabiri

Entertainment Correspondent

 

Özer Öcal
ozer@londragazete.com

Grafik Tasarım

Graphic Designer

 

Emre Özcan
design@londragazete.com

Reklam ve Halkla İlişkiler

Advertising and Public Relations

Osman Besim
osman@londragazete.com

Yeşim Özyigit
yesim@londragazete.com

Profile

Londra Gazete, informally known as the London Turkish Gazette, is a weekly newspaper that has been serving London’s Turkish Speaking Community with news, sport and lifestyle stories every Thursday since 2001.

Its distinctive “reverse tabloid” in Turkish and English, means both sections appear at either end of the newspaper in the correct orientation.

Complaints

Londra Gazete is fully committed to the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (IPSO) code of practice. Please contact one of our two language editors above who will do their best to resolve your enquire.

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin