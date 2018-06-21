Eid reception at TRNC London Representative

London Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Zehra Başaran hosted an Eid reception at TRNC London Representative on Friday, 15 June.

Zehra Basaran made an opening speech by wishing everyone a happy Eid, she stated:

“I am very honoured and pleased to see everyone here together on the first day of Eid, we are currently far away from our homeland and despite this, I’ve had the opportunity to meet amazing people and share meaningful memories.

Today we are here to celebrate the end of the holy month of Ramadan. I wish all of us a happy eid, the unity between us creates solidarity and happiness and I hope this continues.

I’ve had an intensive and productive work period during my two years in London. Many topics came to my agenda and I met many people. It is my greatest desire to continue our friendship with nice people I have met here.

I would like to Express my gratitude to all those who showed their interest and love by welcoming me to London during this period, I hope everyone the best.”

