Wage growth shrinks although unemployment fall

WAGE growth surprisingly dropped to 2.8% from 2.9% within the last three months since April, although unemployment decreasing by 38,000 to 1.42 million, official figures illustrate.

5 saat önce
0 137 Bir dakikadan az

WAGE growth surprisingly dropped to 2.8% from 2.9% within the last three months since April, although unemployment decreasing by 38,000 to 1.42 million, official figures illustrate.

Economists had predicted wage growth to continue steady at 2.9%. The declaration is possible to dampen assumptions of an interest rate increase in August.

Wage growth is one of the vital figures the Bank of England monitors to examine the well-being of the UK economy. Despite it is above the current level of inflation of 2.4%, it remains well below inflation’s five-year high of 3.1% seen in November.

This consumer spending squeeze is one of the reasons many shops are currently struggling. Economists said the latest figures reduce the chances of a near-term increase in interest rates. HSBC’s UK economist, Elizabeth Martins, said: “The market is pricing in just a 4% chance of a rate rise at the Bank of England’s 21 June meeting, so any change to policy would be a big surprise… at this point, the market sees around a 50% chance of an August hike.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

17 Nisan 2018
330

Turkey’s unemployment 10.8 percent in January

22 Şubat 2018
3

UK house prices fall for the first time in six years

17 Ağustos 2017
3

UK unemployment falls to new 42-year low

2 Ağustos 2017
8

Turkey’s exports hit 6-year high growth rate in July

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin