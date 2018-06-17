Turkish Cypriots meet at iftar

UK based Turkish Religious Foundation in London, hosted iftar for the Turkish Cypriot community members.

The Turkish Cypriot community members were specifically invited to the iftar program which occurred on Thursday, 7 June and took place at the Diyanet Foundation with great participation.

Special guests such as TRNC London Representative Zehra Başaran, Turkish Religous Services Counsel  Mahmut Özdemir, Religion Foundation Manager Necmi Akçay, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Camgöz, Erkan Pastırmacıoğlu, author Sonay Yakup and various association leaders and citizens attended.

London Religious Services Consultant Ozdemir stated in his speech that during this holy month of Ramadan they are continuing with their iftar programs and asserted how delighted he was to host an iftar meal for the Turkish Cypriot community.

The TRNC London Representative Zehra Basaran also made a short speech by thanking the Turkish Religious Foundation for welcoming everyone with a beautiful iftar event.

