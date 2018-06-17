“Hello Summer” night organised by London Helping Angels

London Helping Angels are organising a charity night on Friday, June 22 at Köşk restaurant.

Throughout the year the charity organisation has accomplished many successful events and has generated various incomes which they have used to help many in need. The London Helping Angels has made an announcement through their social media account, stating:

“Taking into account that summer has approached, the warm weather and wonderful atmosphere, we have organised a night called “Hello Summer” to share wonderful memories. Ticket prices are £25, cold, hot appetizers, main course and a soft drink is included. The income received will be used to help cancer patients. Let’s have fun and let’s help!”

If you want to have a nice and enjoyable night, and also want to contribute to the charity, you can contact the authorities’ phone numbers. Nurten 07961035858 Aydın 07432611048 Nazan 07778433345 Serpil 07946361843.