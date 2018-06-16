Turning point for Turkish Cypriots living in England and TRNC During the Cyprus Turkish Culture Festival which will be held on June 17, in London, a campaign will be launched for direct flights from England to Northern Cyprus.

Muhammet Yaşarata, the head of the UK Turkish Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, gave information in regards of this issue and underlined that 17 June will be a turning point for TRNC.

Having stated that the campaign will be a turning point for the TRNC citizens and the Turkish Cypriot citizens living in the UK, Yaşarata used the following expression:

“The Turkısh Cypriot Chamber of Commerce, the UK Turkish Cypriot Council and the UK Cypriot Turkish Chamber of Commerce will launch this campaign at the festival. This campaign will be a turning point for Turkish Cypriots living in England and Cyprus. At the festival, a campaign will be launched for the start of direct trade and direct airplane charter flights to Cyprus from England.”