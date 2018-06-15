Man stabbed near Turnpike Lane station A man in his 30s has been stabbed near Turnpike Lane station in north London.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Green Lanes near Turnpike Lane station on Saturday to reports of a “seriously injured” man. He had suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The deceased has been identified as Edmond Jonuzi, 35, (6.10.82) an Albanian national who may have lived locally.

The force has begun a murder investigation – its 74th in the capital so far this year. Police believe they know the identity of the man, and formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place next week.

Detective Inspector Garry Moncrieff of HMCC said: “Edmond was stabbed during that altercation. This was a busy area, very near to Turnpike Lane tube station. There will be people who saw or heard something suspicious that could help us find whoever killed Edmond.”

Any witnesses – or anyone with information that may assist the investigation – are urged to call police on 101 quoting reference 7472jun09.