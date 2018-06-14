Turkish citizens living in the UK will vote for the elections in Turkey this weekend The general and presidential election will be held on Sunday, June 24 in Turkey, but the Turkish citizens living in the UK will be voting for the elections this weekend.

The general and presidential election will be held on Sunday, June 24 in Turkey, but the Turkish citizens living in the UK will be voting for the elections this weekend.

Voters living in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will be able to vote for the elections for four days, starting from Saturday, June 16.

Voting will be held at the Kensington Olympia Exhibition Hall in London and at the Edinburgh Consulate General’s office in Scotland from June 16 till June 19. Citizens will be able to vote between 9:00am and 21:00pm local time.

If the winner in the first round of presidential election cannot be determined a second round of elections will be held. This will take place between June 30 and July 3.

Due to the fact that the voting centre is quite far for from the Turkish citizens which live in north London, governmental organisations and political party representatives will provide transportation services.