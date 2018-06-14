London’s prayer times for Eid It is the last day of the month of Ramadan which is full of opulence and tomorrow is Eid.

It is the last day of the month of Ramadan which is full of opulence and tomorrow is Eid.

We come to the end of a Ramadan month, where hundreds of millions of Muslims spend in unity, peace and spirituality.

As it is every year, this year as well many Muslims came together at iftar and sahur and shared the same table.

Many activities and events occurred within the Turkish-speaking societies during the holy month of Ramadan, by which not only Muslims attended but those from different ethnic backgrounds and cultures came together and presented a climate of tolerance, respect and peace.

The holy month of Ramadan will end on Friday, 15 June alongside prayers at many mosques in London.

The prayer hours of the mosques where the Turkish speaking societies generally visit has been clarified.

Morning prayers will proceed as:

Aziziye Mosque: 05.45 – 07.00 – 08.00

Hornsey Religious Mosque: 06.00

Mevlana Rumi Mosque: 05.30 – 06.30 – 08.00

New Peckham Mosque: 07.00 – 09.00

Shacklewell Lane – Ramadan Mosque: 06.30

Sheikh Nazim Mosque: 07.00

Suleymaniye Mosque: 06.00 – 07.30

Valide Sultan Mosque: 06.00 – 07.15