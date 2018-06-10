Tottenham flats sold to overseas investors Flats in a high – rise apartment block in Tottenham was obstructed by the council and residents are currently being offered for sale to overseas investors.

Flats in a high – rise apartment block in Tottenham was obstructed by the council and residents are currently being offered for sale to overseas investors. An article in the South China Morning post has said that the “spacious studios and one and two – bedroom apartments” located in Tottenham Hale will soon be accessible for Hong Kong purchasers or investors at prices beginning from £305,000.

The first period of the Lock 17 development, a 21 storey tower called as ‘Rise’ is set to provide 141 apartments and suites when it is concluded in 2020.

The sponsored article also underlines that: “The wider Tottenham area is fast becoming a creative hub in the north of the capital, where disused warehouses are being given a new lease on life by start-ups and art studios.”