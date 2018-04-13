Turkish Literature Works exhibited at London Book Fair

THE ‘London Book Fair’, one of the biggest book fairs in the world, attracts a lot of attention. Publishers and large-scale international exhibition of printing stands in the place is to see a lot of attention in the stands from Turkey.

In the Olympia Exhibition Centre, held for the 47 time this year’s London Book Fair ‘exhibition stand at the opening of the National Turkey was carried out by Turkey’s London Ambassador Abdurrahman Bilgic.

After the opening speech, a cocktail served with the flavours of the Turkish cuisine was attracted by the guests. The event also featured the presentation of Özlem Warren’s book ‘Özlem’s Turkish Table: Recipes from My Homeland’, which taught Turkish cuisine in England, USA and the Middle East for over 10 years. In her speech, Warren shared information about the contents of the book. Warren served humus, muhammarra and Charcoal Kombe which is a special Turkish pastry from Turkey’s Antakya city.

II.Abdulhamid’s photo collection, an important project, ‘Ottoman-Britain Relations on the Yıldız Palace Photography Collection’ is being introduced in England after France and Germany.

At the Turkish National stand many poets’ works have been published in different languages was also introduced at the event. The books, which have been studied with great interest by a large number of publishers and readers participating in the event, offer quality contents about Turkish literature, culture and art.

TRNC AT THE FAIR FOR THE FIRST TIME

Taking a stand for the first time at the fair the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus also drew attention. Representative of the TRNC, Zehra Başaran, who attended the opening ceremony said, “We are also participating as TRNC this year. We had the opportunity to display our own books, a small group of books in Turkish and English or other languages in Cyprus. But since this is the first time, we think that both publishers will be interested in this issue. This fair is very important because it is international. I hope that in the years to come, our stand will continue to develop and take its place. ”

The fair, which is one of the most important book fairs in the world in terms of book trade and copyrights, will be on Thursday 11th (today), with participation from 56 countries this year.