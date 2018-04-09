NHS prescriptions crack down “MINOR” treatments will be cut in a move by NHS England to reduce spending by a 5th.

“MINOR” treatments will be cut in a move by NHS England to reduce spending by a 5th.

35 different treatment coasting £570m of spending have been cut by NHS bosses. all of the treatments are available over-the-counter across pharmacies in the England with the restriction only being apply to those cases deemed minor or a short-term problem.

New rules starting from April. But the Royal Pharmaceutical Society warned this will affect those on low incomes who will be unable to receive the treatments “because of their inability to pay”

Andrew McCracken, from the National Voices patient group, called for GP’s to use their “medical judgement” for those patients that can’t afford to buy treatments and prescribe them.

Treatment that will be cut: constipation, athletes foot, mild acne, dandruff, diarrhoea, head lice, cold sores, earwax.

Simon Steven, NHS England Chief Executive said: “Every pound we save from cutting waste is another pound we can then invest in better [accident and emergency] care, new cancer treatments and much better mental health services.”

This move is similar to the ones take last year by the NHS to cut prescription gluten-free food and sun cream.