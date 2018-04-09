London’s airport system update to cause delays AS traffic controllers update their system to a new digital one, London’s two biggest airport will be expected to be effected with weeks of delays.

The NATS will be replacing its paper flight information’s strip at its control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire with a new technology. This change will mean that the Uk’s airspace is managed with more efficiently and stepping towards modernisation.

This will mean that Heathrow and Gatwick are going to be working at a lower capacity for the few weeks. Arrivals at Heathrow will be limited to 80% for the first 10 day with an average of 20 minutes delay, the next 10 days will be limited 90%.

The NATS spokesperson stated: “Travellers could be delayed by around 20 minutes on flights bound for Heathrow and Gatwick.

“There may also be minor delays into Stansted, Luton and London City. It will mainly affect arrivals at the two airports, although some take-offs may also be delayed.”