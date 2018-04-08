McDonald’s to offer paper straws to reduce plastic waste THE decisions for McDonald’s to offer paper straws with drinks in order to cut plastic waste is an accomplishment for the Standard’s Last Straw campaign

McDonald’s had declared to start providing paper straws with soft drinks in a way of contribution for the campaign to consign wasteful plastic ones to history.

The world known chain is the biggest fast food restaurant in Britain, obtains about 1,300 restaurants and provides the most plastic straws in comparison to any other restaurants in the country.

It stated it will start offering paper straws in May and also we attempt to pursue a new scheme whereby straws are kept behind the counter and only give when asked.

McDonald’s UK chief executive, Paul Pomroy, revealed they are working closely to being able to recycle all its packaging.

He said: “The only thing left for us to move forward on are the lids that go on our cups. Those are complicated, but we’re working with our suppliers to find a solution. We hope within the next year to be able to have a lid that’s recyclable.