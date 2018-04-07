Police offering £20k reward for Hackney murder THE police are offering a reward of £20,000 for additional information relevant about the murder of Abraham Badru who was shot dead “without warning”.

Abraham Badru, 26, was murdered in Dalston on 25 March.

Badru had received a reward by the National Police Bravery Award in 2009 for preventing a rapist from assaulting a young girl.

Metropolitan Police Ch Supt Noel McHugh said: “The answer to Abraham’s death lies in the community.”

Ch Supt McHugh said: “I know that people are talking about what happened. It is something truly out of the ordinary, a community hero being murdered.”

Badru was attacked after he parked his vehicle in Ferncliff Road and then he was approached by suspects and shot in the chest.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 02083453985 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111