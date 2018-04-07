‘One-stop shops’ for quicker cancer diagnosis NHS England has introduce a new ‘step change’ way for patient ion who are suspected of having cancer to be diagnosed and treated.

The aim to reduce patients being referred for numerous tests for different forms of the illness which will mean that patients won’t be subjected to long wait periods, delays while they have non-specific symptoms.

The key with cancer is early diagnosis which will enable treatment which is vital in the living of cancer patients. The past 10 years has seen great improvement to cancer survival rates, however those patients who do not show visible signs of the illness still face obits at being diagnosed early.

Following Denmark’s lead, 10 new specialist paid diagnostic and assessment centres will be on for patients to receive the needed investigations in one single centre, with the aim of diagnosing or given all-clear within 28 days. If the system successful it will be established across England.

The 10 new centres will be location at:

– Royal Free Hospital, London

-North Middlesex Hospital, London

– University College Hospitals, London

– Southend University Hospital

– Queens Hospital, Romford

– St James University Hospital, Leeds

– Airedale General Hospital, West Yorkshire

– University Hospital, South Manchester

– Royal Oldham Hospital, Greater Manchester

– Churchill Hospital, Oxford