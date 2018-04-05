Turkey is removed from Vodafone roaming-free list VODAFONE has made an important announcement in regards to changes in plans for its customers.

VODAFONE has made an important announcement in regards to changes in plans for its customers.

Turkey will be removed from Vodafone’s current roaming -free list as of April 2018 and customers will no longer benefit from its roaming-free terms.

From April 2018 there will be an increase of 3.6% to Vodafone plans due to the UK inflation statements which has been measured using the Retail Price Index in March 2018.

Vodafone has forwarded messages to customers to notify them about this increase for their plans and also clarified that this change will be reflected in customer’s terms and conditions. Also this change will be applied on current Vodafone customers April bills.

In the information message sent by Vodafone, it was stated as an example that a £30 plan will increase by £1.08 a month.

Further noted that as of 10 May 2018, Vodafone will be adding 45 countries to Roam-further, inclusive of Turkey, Albania and Bosnia and which were in the roaming-free and will be removed Vodafone customers will be able to end their currently agreements without further charges in relation to their previous usage.

Customers which would like to discuss their current situation or to receive more information can contact Vodafone from this number call 03333042614 by 6 May 2018 or you can visit www.vodafone.co.uk/travelling to find out more.