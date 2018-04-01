BAF protest in front of the Turkish Embassy IN reaction to the administrators of Pir Sultan Abdal Culture Association being arrested in Turkey, the British Alevi Federation protested in front of the Turkish Embassy.

IN reaction to the administrators of Pir Sultan Abdal Culture Association being arrested in Turkey, the British Alevi Federation protested in front of the Turkish Embassy.

A black wreath was left in front of the Turkish Embassy by the British Alevi Federation and it was stated:

“We gathered here today to protest the arrest of the Pir Sultan Abdal Cultural Associations administrators, members, academics, intellectuals, journalists, students, and women and against the oppression in Turkey.”

In the written statement shared by BAF, it was declared that:

“Since the day AKP, Alevis and all opposition circles are being prosecuted by the state. In our country, Erdogan and his team, who persecuted the peoples in the country, have started a war against all the oppressed peoples, especially the Alevis and the Kurds in neighbouring countries.”