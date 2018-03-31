London’s Helping Angels are hopeful and happy LONDON’S Helping Angels, which was founded to support cancer patients and has successfully completed successful projects in its first year

LONDON’S Helping Angels, which was founded to support cancer patients and has successfully completed successful projects in its first year, is experiencing the happiness of delivering the proceeds from the 1st Foundation anniversary ball, which they have been organising for many years.

Speaking in relation to the support given, the Angels shared their appreciation to the public and further stated:

“Cancer is unfortunately increasing day by day regardless of age. Thus, as the London’s Helping Angels we aim to provide support for our brothers and sisters who have fallen in the cradle of this relentless treatment, we strive to make donations to our people who are fighting against cancer with the income that we receive for the events we organise.

The revenues from the charity events that we have accomplished in the past years have been donated to our health care institutions that perform cancer treatment and have been healing for the treatment of many of our patients.

So far we have contributed £1000 to the Cyprus cancer treatment association, £2354 for chemotherapy medicines, £3500 Kemal Saraçoglu Foundation of Leukaemia children and we have also donated £1000 for the on-going treatment of Nefes in Germany.”