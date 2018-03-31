Double yellow line ‘loophole’ to end A loophole in the way parking infringements are handled results that some drivers in England

A loophole in the way parking infringements are handled results that some drivers in England can park on yellow lines without worrying of getting a ticket.

In 21 district and boroughs the local authority is prohibited to issue penalty notices. The liability instead depends with the police and numerous forces provide a low priority to parking issues.

Though, the loophole is closing as a result of parking enforcement within the country transfers from police to councils.

Under the 2004 Traffic Management Act, councils were given powers and responsibilities designed to make traffic move more freely – including civil enforcement rights to penalise drivers who park illegally.

It has been clarified that these civil enforcement rights require to be granted to the individual councils Department of Transport, following a formal application and consultation period, and apply to on-street parking only, not compliance with resident permits or car park rules.