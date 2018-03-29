The Muslim world’s three holy months has started THE ritual for the start of the three holy months for Ramadan was held Monday, March 19th.

THE ritual for the start of the three holy months for Ramadan was held Monday, March 19th. Regaip Kandili was also perceived on March 22, the first Thursday evening of the first month of the three months, when the recep moon was connected to the peninsula. What is the prospect of three months and what kind of worship is done on these days?

Neset Bodur, Director of Religious Affairs Department of the Religious Affairs Department stated that the three months are an “explanation period”. Bearing in mind that God has blessed some months and nights to move away from the mistakes of the slaves and to make new moves, Bodur said that in three months the waves of mercy have increased and spiritual peace and tranquillity have filled the hearts.

NO DEFINITION OF THREE HOLY MONTHS IN THE QURAN

Bodur suggested, the Qur’an and Hz. Muhammad’s hadiths emphasised that there is no definition of “three months” but that there are expressions in the life of the Prophet indicating the value of recep, şaban and Ramadan. Indicating that three months were important in the following periods, Bodur said, “In fact Regaip Kandili and other nights inform us of the development of the feast.”