Ceremony held at TCCA for Regaip Kandili

THE Regaip Kandili program was organised by the Turkish Cypriot Islamic Society at the Turkish Cypriot Community Association in Haringey, TCCA.

The event was held on 23 March Friday evening whereby the TRNC London representative Zehra Basaran, TRNC London Consul Ülkü Alemdar, president of Limassol Association Arife Retvan and members of the public attended.

In relation to the importance of the event Zehra Basaran stated: “Those who spent their childhood in Cyprus would understand the importance of kandils for us. Generally when it use to be kandil, bite-desserts were poured and as kids we really use to enjoy this. Also prayers used to read and religous vists were done too.

Therefore, today it is very important to be together here at this holy night, these and similar programs bring us together and make us more peaceful.”

After Basaran’s speech Arife Retvan thanked everyone for attending and added:

“As the Limasollular Association, we are always with associations and organisations that unite the society and cause some kind of goodness and beauty.”

