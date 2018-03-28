Pay rise agreed for NHS staff OVER one million NHS staff will be offered a pay rise of at least 6.5% over three years with some getting almost 29%.

It’s been noted that this pay rise is inclusive of nurses, porters and paramedics. This pay rise deal has been formally consented by union leaders and ministers and will cost £4.2bn.

The agreement covers all staff on the Agenda for Change contract – about 1.3m across the UK – which is the entire workforce with the exception of doctors, dentists and senior leaders.

In relation to the increase of pay rise, Sara Gorton, lead negotiator for the health unions, said: “It won’t solve every problem in the NHS but it will go a long way towards making dedicated health staff feel more valued, lift flagging morale and help turn the tide on staffing problems.”

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said “compromises” have had to be made but he predicts the deal will make the NHS a “desirable” employer once again.

The deal will now be put to staff in England with the results of that consultation expected by July.

If they agree it will be backdated to April.