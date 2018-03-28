New scheme for cleaner air and safer streets for Islington ISLINGTON council will be consulting school on plans to improve air quality and safety during school-run.

Schools in Islington are set to be asked their views on a new scheme aiming to bring cleaner air and safer streets to pupil, with aim of reducing traffic and encouraging children and parents to walk or cycle to school.

Islington council has stated the School Street Scheme would operate in roads directly outside the entrance to schools, preventing both through traffic and drop-offs and collections at both ends of the school day.

It’s been stated that the scheme is designed to create an environment which encourages more walking and cycling, improves air quality and reduces emissions.

Cllr Claudia Webbe, executive member for environment and transport, announced the news at St John Evangelist Roman Catholic Primary School in Angel.

She stated: “We are launching consultations with a number of schools, mainly primaries, to raise awareness and gauge views on these proposals, which offer health benefits to children and parents across the whole school community.”