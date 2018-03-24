Protest Against: Islamophobia, Trump and Racism

PROSTESTERS in London took to the street to protest against Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, racism, and the US President Donald Trump.

A large number of NGOs, including the UK Union of Confederations, the British Muslim League, the Parliament of the People against the Belt, and the Coalition for Black Lives Matter, which was organised by the civil society movement ‘Stand against Racism’, masses of people gathered in front of the BBC broadcasting house at Portland Place is located.

The group, heading towards Whitehall Street, passing Downing Street and the Houses of Parliament calling for support for people affected by hate crimes against Muslims and Jews, and called for the cancellation of Trump’s state scheduled visit to the United Kingdom later this year, despite the cold and windy weather.

The demonstrators marched with banners which said “No to Islamophobia!”, “No to Hate!”, “Stand against Anti-Semitism”, “Let’s stand together against fascists” and Black Lives Matter”. The demonstrators also chanted the slogans “No to Trump”.

DAY-MER ATTENDED THE PROTEST FOR AFRIN

The Turkish and Kurdish Solidarity Centre (Day-Mer) was also among the organisations involved in the march. Day-Mer caught people’s attention with their slogans against Afrin and discrimination.