Egeli mothers meet for Women and Mother’s Day

THE Egeli Mums Group, living in London, came together to celebrate the 8 March World Women’s Day and Anniversary Day.

Psychologist and hypnotherapist Gülnihal Avşaroğlu’s guest program was held on Friday, March 16th. Mothers who listened to each other’s troubles exchanged ideas about becoming conscious mothers. Participants argued that if a mother constantly develops, she will be a good example to her daughters and her surroundings and be happier.

Gülnihal Avşaroğlu, a psychologist and hypnotherapist, gave a brief seminar on the importance of communication between mother and child, how mother’s self-development keeps children’s communication strong at a young age, and how to conduct this communication.

One of the social activities organized regularly by the Egeli Mums Group, the programme brought together some of the mothers who participated in the program. Özlem Ethemsoy, chairman of the London Newspaper, said, “We are expecting increased participation in this meeting. Because our women have a lot to learn from each other.” She said that the doors are open to, everyone.