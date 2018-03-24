BAF press release for Afrin

The Democratic Joint Forces platform (DGB) together with the British Alavi Federation (BAF) come together for The UK Afrin Right’s Platform, in a press release for Afrin on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

The statement made on behalf of the UK Afrin Right’s Platform was briefly shared as follows: “On January 20, 2018, the Turkish state began to destroy the cultural and historical heritage of the peoples living peacefully by firing aircraft on the Afrin people by moving the unilateral, irrational, racist, sexist, reactionary, persecution policy imposed on the people within their borders. For 53 days the Turkish state, which has violated international law, has committed war crimes, leading to the death of dozens of children, women and civilians.

The UK Afrin Right’s Platform was founded on January 23, 2018 with the participation of dozens of institutions. In order to defend life against death, our platform, which took the decision of uninterrupted action until the end of the Afrin occupation attack with the slogan “Resistance everywhere Afrin everywhere”, has done a lot of solidarity so far by acting in accordance with the decision it has taken. Diplomacy, the platform that acted with the determination of the press and the resistance to knit a street footstep, strived to be the heart of the Afrin resistance in England.

Streets squares neighbourhoods, city city, country country, everywhere is Afrin everywhere is resistance. We will no longer move within the boundaries of the European states, which are openly supportive of the war, silent to the massacre of the Kurdish people.

Immigrant labourers living in Europe are the day and moment of political exile, as women young people, we are increasing resistance throughout Europe.”