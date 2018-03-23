Unity event by the Alevi youth

THE young Alevi population living in London came together in a unity event.

The youth event was organised by Alevi Youth UK and British Alevi Federation.

The event took place on 16 March Friday evening at the Alevi Cultural Centre, the event was organised with the aim of representing solidarity and unity within the youth living in England.

The president of the UK Alevi Cultural Centre Hüseyin Üzüm gave the opening saying:

“Our families migrated to this country decades ago, they all experienced financial struggles and man did not know how to speak English. However, despite these difficulties, we can proudly see that the children of these families have grown up to be bright people in great professions.”

Ali Dede who spoke after Hüseyin Üzüm stated:

“Young people are our future, our young people are insured in this way. As our young people walk this path, they must research and educate themselves. Thus, it’s our duty to ensure that youth are united and we must guide them on the correct path.”

After Ali dede’s speech, Dilan Güven and Ergin Erbil spoke on behalf of the youth.

Addressing the youth, Dilan Güven notes that the world is growing through a complicated and difficult era whereby, violations of human rights are being committed. Thus, in such case, Dilan underlined the significance of acting in solidarity with the Alevi youth.

Speaking on behalf of the British Alevi Federation youth Ergin Erbil pointed out that over the years the youth has come to great and successful positions. Ergin also mentioned how proud he felt for Alevi lessons to be taught in schools.

Following the speeches, the Alevi Centre and Cemevi zakirler performed Alevi songs, whilst Önder Doğan and Yaşar Gümüs also performed and stage and the youth joined with halay.