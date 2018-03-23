SPOT held a Women’s Network meeting

In order to raise awareness and support the women’s resistance in Turkey, public meetings to form international solidarity continues.

The roundtable meeting was held on 18 March Sunday at the National Union of Teachers (NUT) Headquarters.

During this meeting, the ways in which such decisions could be brought into life were touched upon in regards to the declining women’s human rights and gender inequality.

It was stated that one of the aims of such workshops is to strengthen the solidarity between organisations and institutions in Turkey and UK. The roundtable discussion aimed to give a start to a collaboration on joint events, campaigns or activities in the coming year.

DAY-MER member Çınar Altun provided some information in relation to the ongoing women resistance in Turkey and stated that the following the announcement of the state of emergency since 2016, there has been a significant increase on violations of the rights of women and children, as victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Also noted that “OHAL stands for law suspension, 3 women were killed every day before. Now, this number of dead women went up to 5. Actually, the saying goes. Women get violent in various forms therefore, we must unite and take action to support the resistance.”

The UK’s largest teachers union of the women who participated in the event stressed that international organisations should be contacted to announce to the World of the struggle of women in Turkey.