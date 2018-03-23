IADD celebrates International Women’s Workers day

A PANEL named ‘Women and Success’ was organised by the Atatürk Society UK on March 8, in regards to International Women Worker’s day. Semra Eren-Nijhar, Prof.Dr. Belma Ötüş Baskett, Fidan Osoy, and Elif Toker attended the panel as speakers.

The Representative of the London TRNC Zehra Başaran, IADD members and members of the public also attended the panel.

The President of the British Atatürk’s Society UK, Jale Özer, made the opening speech stated:

“In 1916, Atatürk discussed the problems of women during a conversation with the people around the Eastern Front Command, emphasizing the importance of good education of women in the society and the place of women in working life.

After the declaration of the Republic, with the enlightenment revolutions, women were given the right to be elected long before many countries, and gender equality was ensured.

We believe that today we are going to overcome these dark days again with the struggle of our women in our motherland where the violence of women has been intensified, harassment has been increased, education has been removed and women have been ignored.”